Titans clinch AFC’s top seed with 28-25 win over Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans clinched the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years, beating the Houston Texans 28-25 on Sunday behind Ryan Tannehill’s four touchdown passes that tied his career high. The 12-5 Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title last week and have the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time since leaving Houston in 1997 and first since 2008. They’ll have a first-round bye. Tannehill went 23 of 32 for 287 yards. Davis Mills threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns for 4-13 Houston to give him 2,604 yards passing this season to move past David Carr (2,592) for most yards passing by a rookie in franchise history.