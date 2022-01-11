El Paso’s Downtown Management District hosting Barstool Open miniature golf tourney at 13 downtown bars

EL PASO, Texas - The Downtown Management District (DMD) announces the return of the popular and growing Downtown Barstool Open presented by Miller Lite, with tickets now on sale. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5.

The miniature golf tournament is expanding to include golf holes at 15 different downtown bars and restaurants and increasing capacity to a record 700 participants. The event consists of teams of four (4) traveling from location to location to complete their round of 9 miniature golf holes while competing for prizes: Hole-In-One, Low Score, Best Costumes, and Best Team Name.

Teams can register now at downtownelpaso.com through Jan. 23 at $60 per team for the Standard Team option. The DMD is also bringing back the successful Fast Pass Team option available at $80 per team (limited to 60 teams). The Fast Pass allows teams to start play an hour earlier. The price for all tickets will increase by $20 per team on Jan. 24, with the last day to register online Feb. 3.

Space is limited and this event is expected to sell out once again! Each member of the team will receive a swag bag, miniature golf ball and other swag items, along with the opportunity to compete for a variety of prizes and experience the variety of Downtown bars and restaurants.

Registration and event information can be accessed at downtownelpaso.com (space is limited). Day-of registration (if space available) and packet pick-up will be open from 9 a.m. TO 12 p.m. at Circa 1963 in the Hotel Indigo. Golfing will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Standard Teams or 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for Fast Pass Teams. Participating teams will guide themselves to the various locations at their leisure and in their desired order. An awards ceremony will be held at 4:00pm at Circa 1963 in the Indigo Hotel.

Participating bars and restaurants currently confirmed include:

Circa 1963, 325 N. Kansas (inside Hotel Indigo)

Craft & Social, 305 E. Franklin

EPIC Bar & Nightclub, 510 N. Stanton

Rockstar Burger Bar, 271 N. Stanton

8 ½ Bar, 504 N. Stanton St.

Stanton House Patio, 230 N. Mesa St.

The Tool Box, 506 N. Stanton St.

Dillinger’s, 303 E. Franklin Ave.

Pot Au Feu, 307 E. Franklin

Mona Bar, 410 ½ San Antonio Ave.

Sabor, 10 Sheldon Ct. (inside Hotel Paso del Norte)

B-17 Bombers Oyster Pub, 201 S. El Paso St.

The Tap Bar and Restaurant, 408 E. San Antonio Ave.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: