Georgia No. 1 in AP poll for second time, with Alabama No. 2

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, earning their second national title by beating Alabama. The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980. The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011. Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final rankings since winning the national championship in 1997. No. 4 Cincinnati finished with its best final ranking as did No. 5 Baylor.