La Union man outraged by county’s $55K appraisal of flood damaged home

LA UNION, New Mexico - It's been five months since floodwaters tore through the home of Jesus Talamantes' family, destroying their belongings and dismantling their lives in an instant.

"We've been waiting five months," Talamantes said. "It's been five months without clothes, furniture. Nothing."

Doña Ana County appraised the value of his father-in-law's home on Conejo Street at $55,000 following the devastating floods in August, according to documents shared with ABC-7. Talamantes said he estimates the 1,800 square foot home would have been valued at $250,000 before the floods.

"They can't even give us half," Talamantes said. "$55,000? You can't even buy a car with that."

County Manager Fernando Macias told ABC-7 he stands by the county's offer for the property. He told ABC-7 that a private appraiser, hired by the county, determined the value of the property.

"If they don't agree with the appraisal, they certainly have the right to get another appraisal," Macias said. "If that is different, we're willing to sit down and have discussions."

If the county offered any more than the value of the appraisal, Macias said it would be a violation of New Mexico's anti-donation clause.

"Government cannot pay more than what the value of the property is," Macias said.

The county's manager of the Office of Emergency Management told ABC-7 that federal government denied Doña Ana County's request to declare the flooding a federal emergency.

Manager Stephen Lopez said that based on the county's population, the federal government would only declare a disaster if the damage exceeded $3.3 million. He said the total damage was about $1.1 million.

However, Talamantes and his family worry they've lost far more than just their belongings.

"(My wife's parents) made a life before we were even in the picture," Talamantes said. "Are they trying to laugh at us?"