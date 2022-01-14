American retail sales were surprisingly dreadful in December

By Anneken Tappe and Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Americans shopped less in December, causing the first drop in retail sales since the summer.

Sales dropped 1.9% compared with November, adjusted for seasonal swings, the Census Bureau reported Friday.

The decline in sales coincided with the surge in Covid cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant. In July, the last time sales dropped, it was on the back of cases rising due to the Delta variant.

Restaurants and bars registered a 0.8% decline in sales in December as people stayed home to protect themselves against the virus, for example.

But there was more at play than Omicron alone.

Online retail witnessed a sharp 8.7% drop last month, likely because people shopped earlier for the holidays after stores and brands warned of possible shortages and delivery delays in the fall.

On the whole, however, it was still a good year for the retail sector, with sales rising 19.3%.

