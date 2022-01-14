New voter registration certificates are in the mail for El Paso County registered voters

EL PASO, Texas -- Registered voters can expect to see their new Voter Registration Certificates in their mailboxes soon. The El Paso County Elections Department says the cards are blue and are valid from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2023. Those registered voters who do not receive their new certificate should call the El Paso County Elections office at (915) 546-2154.

The Voter Registration Certificate is not required when voting in person and will not replace an acceptable form of photo identification for voting. Acceptable forms of photo I.D. include Texas Driver's License, Texas Personal Identification Card, United States Military Identification Card, or a United States Passport book or card. For more information on acceptable forms of photo I.D., visit elpasocountyvotes.com: