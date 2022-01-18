Las Cruces to consider transfer of 13 liquor licenses from Pic Quik to Circle K

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Circle K's purchase of nearly every Pic Quik store in Las Cruces is almost complete.

On Tuesday, councilors will vote to approve or deny the transfer of 13 liquor licenses from Pic Quik to Circle K, which owns thousands of gas stations and convenience stores across the country.

Pic Quik owner Oscar Andrade told ABC-7 he would not speak ahead of the decision. He did confirm that he did not sell the store on 3916 W Picacho Ave.

While the transfer of the liquor licenses will be considered on Tuesday, various employees confirmed Circle K began managing the stores in December.