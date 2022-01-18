New Mexico rolls out COVID-19 tests, schools running short

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is sending free COVID-19 home tests to low-income and underserved neighborhoods. The state Health Department announced this week that more than 400,000 tests have been secured so far. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s goal is to procure 1 million rapid tests every two weeks to ensure New Mexicans have access to tests. They have been in short supply nationwide. The shortage has put school districts in a bind as they look to meet state requirements to keep students and staff in the classroom amid high case counts. The Santa Fe school district noted that it cannot meet the testing mandate if the state cannot provide tests.