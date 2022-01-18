El Paso Covid-19 testing lines grow longer; some say results are taking days to arrive

EL PASO, Texas – With the lines at El Paso testing sites growing longer, some ABC-7 viewers say the result times are taking days to arrive, and one viewer says they haven't been notified in over a week.

Terrence Foster tells ABC-7, "I got tested for COVID at the sportsplex Jan. 5th. It's now the 15th, and I have no results. I have called, emailed and keep getting told that my results are being processed. Even better, I have gotten no response back via email. The city has to do better. People need to be aware of this. I wasn't aware that this would take over seven days. Thank goodness my job doesn't rely on result."

Another frustrated viewer, Alexander Chavez, wrote, "Just wanted to know why it’s not being reported that the city-run Covid testing sites are now stating that results are not ready until 96hrs after being tested. Why hasn’t the city done anything to spread up the result phase of testing? Waiting 96hrs for a test result means that most people will go about their business as if they’re not infected. This needs to be addressed to the Mayor and County Judge who are standing on the sidelines instead of finding other means to get these results back quicker."

According to City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, over the last three weeks, the demand has increased from 17,000 to around 48,000. Gonzalez called it a three-fold increase.