‘We have to have a united front’: Las Cruces animal advocates want return of public trap, neuter & release program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Animal advocates are frustrated that the public trap, neuter and release program (TNR) was suspended.

“It seems that everybody points a finger somewhere else but no one gets anything done," said Geri Wheelis, who serves on the city's animal task force and the TNR subcommittee.

Back in August, city councilors approved an ordinance that created the public TNR program. It allowed residents to trap cats, bring them to the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley to get neutered and then release them back into the community.

However, advocates say the city failed to solidify a policy within 120 days of the program, so it was suspended.

City councilors disagree: Councilwomen Yvonne Flores and Kasandra Gandara told ABC-7 that because they passed an ordinance, they did not believe they needed to solidify a policy. They say the program stopped because the shelter was at capacity.

Advocates of the program say they are still able to bring cats into the shelter to get neutered, but depending on shelter capacity, there is a chance the cat will be euthanized.

Animal control officers can also accept cats for TNR, however, a Las Cruces police spokeswoman said the department's resources are limited.

Councilors ultimately voted to delay the discussion until June.

“We have to have a united front to get this done," said Frank Bryce, president of the Humane Society of Southern New Mexico. "I am totally disgusted. Not with you folks, but with the whole process.”