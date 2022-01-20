Las Cruces will start lending cat traps to help with revised animal ordinance

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- The Animal Control Section of the Las Cruces Police Department will have cat traps available for pick up beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, to assist with the community cats and community cat caregivers section of the revised animal ordinance.

This section states the city shall adopt a trap-neuter-return policy, with best practices for community cat caregiving. It also provides education to cat caregivers and the general public.

The cat traps can be picked up at the East Mesa Public Safety Building, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traps will be loaned out for one week. At the time of pick up, participants must sign a trap agreement.

Traps may be delivered to elderly and disabled individuals by an animal control officer. The number of traps is limited and will be loaned out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Cat-deterrents will also be available for those who would rather scare nuisance cats away; deterrents are loaned out to Las Cruces residents for one week as well, allowing them to try different deterrents before purchasing their own.