Dismantling the Education Department, training air traffic controllers, nicotine patch warning: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! It’s a potentially serious medical condition, yet lots of people don’t know they have obstructive sleep apnea. Most treatments — like CPAP devices — blow air into the mouth. But an alternative technology sucks air instead. Is it onto something?

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Dismantling the DOE

In the latest victory for President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority said he can proceed with plans to carry out mass layoffs at the Department of Education. In a scathing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned of “untold harm.”

2️⃣ MAGA media

The conspiracy-soaked culture that propelled Trump to political power is now coming for him. Some of the most influential voices in right-wing media are rejecting Trump’s call to stop wasting “time and energy on Jeffrey Epstein.”

3️⃣ Poison warning

Nicotine pouches are surging in popularity, but a new study found that they’re a fast-growing source of poisoning in young children. Some people think the little white packets that you tuck between your lip and gum taste good thanks to flavorings and sweeteners.

4️⃣ Sky-high pressure

On a sprawling campus in Oklahoma City, thousands of students learn how to take command of the nation’s skies. The FAA Academy teaches air traffic controllers to keep passengers safe while planes take off, land and cruise at 30,000 feet.

5️⃣ ‘They get more confrontational’

Lucy Jones painted her first nude self-portrait when she was 50. The British artist’s latest show captures her life with cerebral palsy through the years, and it’s a brash and witty exploration of physical disability.

Watch this

🛸 What is that? Journalist and UFO enthusiast Jeremy Corbell released footage, reportedly captured by the US military in 2020, of a disc-shaped unidentified flying object. The Pentagon declined to answer CNN’s questions on the validity of the video.

Top headlines

646

📺 That’s how many times French gameshow star Émilien won before losing his record-breaking 21-month streak from one flub.

Check this out

🌋 Ash-tounding! In future regions, could everything you touch actually be lava? An Icelandic firm proposed a project that redirects and harnesses the volcanic material with various cooling methods to create whole cities.

Quotable

🎾 Bouncing back: The American tennis player vowed to return stronger after being “frozen” with nerves during her 6-0, 6-0 loss to Iga Świątek in the Wimbledon women’s final.

Quiz time

🌌 What type of galaxy was recently discovered 3 billion light-years away?

﻿A. Spiral galaxy

B. Cubed galaxy

C. Fossil galaxy

D. Elliptical galaxy

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🎒 Packing light: Glen Van Peski is a legend in the world of backpacking. He spent decades shaving unnecessary weight until he narrowed his gear down to just a few pounds. See what he chose to keep and how it changed his perspective on life.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Astronomers discovered a fossil galaxy that has remained unchanged for 7 billion years — a virtually inactive time capsule.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson, Sarah Hutter and Emily Scolnick.