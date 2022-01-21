Las Cruces Public Schools returns to enhanced Covid-safe practices for events

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Las Cruces Public Schools is entering enhanced Covid-safe practices for all indoor athletic events and school activities.

A district spokesperson says the change is needed to stem the further spread of the virus.

Social distancing protocols have been reinstated in all gymnasiums and auditoriums. Spectators will notice marked locations for available seating.

Concession stands will be closed on Monday, Jan. 24. Food and drink will be prohibited to encourage 100% mask compliance.

"These measures are our best line of prevention right now," said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. "I want to see championships and musical performances. I want our parents to be able to watch their students perform and finish this season with spectators in the stands. Please know that I appreciate everyone's cooperation in this, and I encourage you to do your part to keep our schools and community safe."

Ramos said he hopes the new protocols are temporary. The enhanced measures will be revisited once infection rates decrease.