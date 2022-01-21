Venezuelan girl drowns in Rio Grande amid migration to US

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mayerlin Mayor left her native Maracaibo with her 7-year-old daughter Victoria this month. The departure came just days before Mexico began requiring visas for Venezuelans visitors in an attempt to slow their migration to the U.S. border, On Tuesday, mother and daughter attempted to ford the Rio Grande to Del Rio, Texas. Victoria Lugo Mayor was swept away by the current and her body was recovered later by Mexican authorities. Her mother made it across and was detained by the U.S. Border Patrol. A Venezuelan opposition official says it’s an example of the tragedy the country is living through.