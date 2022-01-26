Juarez family’s search for missing son renews after shocking funeral revelation

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- A Juarez family endures a nightmare situation. They believed authorities had found the family's missing son, but it turned out not to be true.

It started when 14-year-old Kevin Adrian Leon Contreras disappeared a week ago. Authorities began searching for him. Police notified the boy's family Monday they found a body matching Kevin's description the same day he disappeared.

The body had a gunshot wound to the head. But the nightmare didn't end for the family. They held Kevin's funeral Tuesday, and when the family opened the casket, they realized the body was not Kevin's. The family went to the forensic medical services office to demand officials turn over Kevin's body.

Chihuahua state officials said they didn't have the body, and the funeral home was blamed for the mix-up. However, the funeral home also said they didn't have Kevin. State investigators later said the family wrongly identified the body. Tuesday evening, authorities began to search for him again in the neighborhood where he was last seen. Officials have not identified the boy that was mistaken for Kevin.