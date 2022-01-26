Man gets 10 years in prison for 11th, 12th DWI convictions

A 44-year-old Gallup man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to DWI and other charges in two cases that resulting in his 11th and 12th DWI convictions. Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Maynard Miller on Monday pleaded guilty to DWI in each of the two latest cases and to nne count each of DWI-related driving while revoked and possession of a firearm by a felon. District Judge Robert Aragon said he felt both sympathy for Miller and relief that Miller would be off the street. The judge told Miller he was lucky to be alive.