The US economy grew at the fastest rate in 2021 since the Reagan administration
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.9% in the final quarter of 2021, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.
It was a substantial uptick from the Delta-ridden third quarter, when US gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — grew at an annualized pace of only 2.3%.
For 2021 as a whole, the economy expanded 5.7%, the fastest pace since 1984.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
The-CNN-Wire
