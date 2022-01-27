The US economy grew at the fastest rate in 2021 since the Reagan administration

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.9% in the final quarter of 2021, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.

It was a substantial uptick from the Delta-ridden third quarter, when US gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — grew at an annualized pace of only 2.3%.

For 2021 as a whole, the economy expanded 5.7%, the fastest pace since 1984.

