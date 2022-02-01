El Paso group brings discarded food to hungry tables

EL PASO, Texas- An El Paso charitable group picks food headed for the waste bin and brings it to those in need,

“Not exactly under the poverty line but not up where people could afford food like the fresh produce a lot of people are getting, so there’s that little gray area and I knew a lot of people were there so I’m like, I want to help those people, what can we do?,” said founder of No Lost Food Preetha Raj Kumar.

Kumar searches for anyone who is getting ready to discard food sharing,

The manager of No Lost food, Priya Raj told ABC-7, “I just want to mention one little thing, we are not dumpster divers. We are food rescue, dumpster diving is different, food rescue is different.”

