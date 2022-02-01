Four girls in custody, charged with causing $100,000 in damage at 2 El Paso schools

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say they have taken four juveniles into custody after they caused about $100,000 in damage at two elementary schools.

According to police, officers were first called out Sunday at 6:50 p.m. in response to a business burglary.

Investigators say they would later learn four juveniles had entered two separate elementary schools: Glen Cove Elementary and Pebble Hills Elementary.

Police say all of the girls are from the east side. Two of the girls were 12 years old, one was 13 years old, and the fourth was 15 years old.

Police say they've been turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department.

Video of the Pebble Hills incident was posted on social media.