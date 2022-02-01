Tom Brady officially announces his retirement from the NFL

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on his social media accounts Tuesday morning.

The 7-time Super Bowl winner said in part, "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

ESPN, citing sources, reported Saturday that Brady would retire from the NFL.

Following those reports, the Buccaneers and Brady's father stated that the quarterback had not yet made a final decision.