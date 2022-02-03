Driving tips to keep in mind during the winter weather

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With snow accumulating across the Borderland driving conditions can become dangerous if you're not careful.

Sgt. Marc Couch, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the most common factor in most of the accidents deputies see during winter weather is speed.

"You got to really judge whether or not you need to be traveling," said Sgt. Couch. "If you can delay the trip, even by 12 to 24 hours, you're going to put yourself in a whole lot better, safer situation than trying to risk getting out there among the traffic that's there."

Here are couple tips to keep in mind courtesy of Texas DPS and AAA of Texas:

Prepare your car for use on ice and snow. Make sure to check your brakes, engines, and tires.

Make sure your headlights are on.

Try and reduce your speed.

Leave plenty of room to stop.

Do not use cruise control

If you're driving on ice, avoid using your brakes or brake gently.

If you start to skid on the roads, stay calm and drive in the direction of the skid.

Of course, always wear your seat belt.

