Doña Ana County man dies after dog mauling

FAIRACRES, New Mexico - A 56-year-old man died after being mauled by dogs west of Las Cruces last month, according to documents obtained by ABC-7.

Saad Alanazi died after the attack on Jan. 27 on the 5200 block of Freese Lane in Fairacres, according to the incident report.

The two dogs appeared to have pushed through a gate into Alanazi's yard. A witness told deputies that he believed the dogs had been attacking Alanazi for about twenty minutes. He said he was able to get the dogs off the victim by hitting one on the head with a walking cane, according to the documents.

Alanazi, who suffered deep wounds to his legs, was rushed to MountainView Regional Medical Center. After losing a large amount of blood, he died, according to the documents.

The deputy then made contact with the dogs' owner. Animal control officers cited her for several ordinance violations, but the Sheriff told ABC-7 she does not anticipate criminal charges being brought against her.