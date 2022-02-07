Paranormal investigator filmed documentary weeks before De Soto Hotel burned in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Documentarian Colin Browen had just wrapped up editing days before the De Soto Hotel went up in flames in Downtown El Paso.

Browen told ABC-7 that he has traveled all over the world to film documentaries on paranormal activities, and he believes the De Soto Hotel was one of the scariest places he had ever visited.

In Browen's video, a paranormal investigator describes how a devil worshipper named Devil Dave lived in the basement of the hotel and scribbled the number 666 all over his room.

According to Browen, Dave participated in intricate satanic rituals like scrawling images on the wall in his blood and feces before taking his life.

In Browen's YouTube channel with almost 600,000 subscribers, "The Paranormal Files," he explores the hotel with a paranormal guide from El Paso.

If you would like to watch the video click here.