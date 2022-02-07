Texas broadcaster who covered JFK assassination dies at 88

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Longtime Texas broadcaster Gary DeLaune, who over his career covered everything from major news events including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to sports and feature stories, has died. He was 88. DeLaune worked for San Antonio television station KENS 5 for 28 years before retiring in 1999. KENS 5 anchor Deborah Knapp said he died Sunday, Known for wearing colorful and sometimes gaudy sports coats, DeLaune also spent about six decades calling high school football games. He was working for Dallas radio station KLIF when Kennedy was killed on Nov. 22, 1963.