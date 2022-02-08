‘Speak Easy’ owner to appeal city’s decision to revoke business license

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The owner of 'Speak Easy' on Tuesday plans to appeal a decision by the city of Las Cruces to revoke his business license.

"Generally, what we're trying to do is let Speak Easy stay in business," said Matt Madrid, the attorney for the business. "We're less than two months away from having 100 recreational dispensaries in this town."

As ABC-7 reported last summer, the state of New Mexico issued a cease and desist order to 'Speak Easy' after learning that the store was gifting cannabis in exchange for retail purchases.

Shortly before the state stepped in, ABC-7 reporter Kate Bieri was able to walk into the store with $10, purchase a sticker and walk out with a 'gift' of cannabis.

The owner insisted he was selling merchandise to customers - not drugs.

"We're not a dispensary," said Jason Estrada, the owner of the store, in July. "We're a novelty and gift shop."

His lawyer told ABC-7 last summer that the store would comply with the state's order to cease and desist 'gifting' cannabis.

"At no time were the management or employees of Speak Easy under the impression they were violating any laws or regulations," Madrid wrote in a statement to ABC-7 last summer.

In September of last year, the city's community development director delivered a letter to Estrada explaining that the city planned to revoke the business's license, according to the city. In late October, his attorney appealed that decision.

The state also charged Estrada with the fourth-degree felony of conspiracy to commit violation of cannabis trafficking regulation, according to state court documents. That charge has since been dismissed without prejudice.