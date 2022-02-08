Tip leads to discovery of 132 migrants crammed in tractor-trailer in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A tip leads to the discovery of 132 migrants crammed inside a commercial trailer Monday in far east El Paso.

The suspected smuggling tip on Sunday led U.S. Border Patrol Agents to a vacant building near Pellicano Drive.

Agents from the Ysleta Port of entry investigated a second location being used as a part of the smuggling scheme.

Early Monday morning, agents found a tractor-trailer they believed to be involved in the smuggling.

Agents stopped the vehicle and searched it discovering 132 migrants crammed inside the trailer.

Pictures show the migrants wearing masks and coats. They're huddled on the floor in one pic, lined up in others.

The group included two unaccompanied children from Guatemala and 130 adults from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Ecuador.

Some of the migrants were expelled under Title 42, others were taken to the Border Patrol's Centralized Processing Center.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer will face charges for conspiracy to transport.