Mavs’ Doncic sets NBA season high for quarter with 28 in 1st

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has recorded the highest-scoring quarter in the NBA this season with 28 points in the first against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic made seven of his first nine 3-pointers in the highest-scoring quarter of the 22-year-old’s career. Dallas led 36-28 after the first quarter. It was the first game since the Mavericks agreed to trade Kristaps Porzingis to Washington. Doncic and Porzingis never developed into the European scoring pair the club envisioned when trading for Porzingis three years ago.