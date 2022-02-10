32nd anniversary of Las Cruces bowling alley massacre

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Over three decades have passed with this crime unsolved. There is a new detective in charge of the investigation and the reward money has been raised.

The Las Cruces bowling alley massacre occurred on the morning of Feb. 10, 1990. Two armed men went into Las Cruces Bowl, stealing an estimated $5,000. In the process they shot seven people, four of them were kids. Four of the seven victims died at the scene: bowling alley employee Steven Teran, 26; his daughters Valerie Teran, 2, and Paula Holguin, 6; and Amy Houser, 13.

Today there's $32,000 in reward for information leading to the suspects of the unsolved crime. Seven thousand dollars from that amount come Charlie Minn's pockets, the moviemaker who produced the 2011 documentary on the crime called "A nightmare in Las Cruces".

When ABC 7 last spoke to Det. Amador Martinez, in charge of the investigation, said the unsolved case remains a very active investigation and police are re-examining forensic evidence using new scientific techniques.

After all these years, no memorial has been erected honoring the victims of that massacre. However, Minn's documentary, will be showing at Basset Place Premier Cinema in El Paso at 7:00 pm Thursday.

