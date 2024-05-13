Skip to Content
New Mexico Delegation announces $11.8 million to go towards affordable housing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández , Melanie Stansbury, and Gabe Vasquez, announced $11,855,081 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Capital Fund Program would support 21 public housing authorities across New Mexico.

The grants announced today are an increase of over $133,000 from last year’s funding level. This annual funding program for public housing authorities supports building, renovating, and modernizing public housing across New Mexico. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

“Every New Mexican deserves a safe and secure place to call home,” said Heinrich. “This funding of nearly $12 million will help local housing authorities ensure that public housing in our state is safe and livable for New Mexicans.”

