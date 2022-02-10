Spring preview comes to an abrupt halt this weekend as temperatures plummet

By Allison Chinchar, CNN Meteorologist

For those of you in the Eastern US, enjoy the springlike weather while you can. Winter returns this weekend and March-like temperatures will lose their grip as another push of Arctic air hits the lower 48.

“Daytime high temperature departures in the northern High Plains will range between 20 to 30 degrees above normal while portions of the Mid-Atlantic reach as high as 60 degrees,” the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said Thursday morning.

The WPC notes that the warmer temperatures will be common not only in the Great Plains, but throughout the Deep South, and up the East Coast on Thursday and Friday.

Then the bottom drops out.

For example Roanoke, Virginia, will go from sunny skies and highs in the 60s Friday down to highs in the 30s, followed by a chance of snow on Sunday.

“Changes are on the way for the weekend,” the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, said in a tweet. “Expect colder temperatures by Sunday with the chance for snow across parts of the mid-Atlantic. Sat night into Sun will be the time to watch for wintry impacts.”

Inland mid-Atlantic cities won’t be the only ones contending with possible snow.

Huntsville, Alabama, is looking at a high temperature near 70 degrees on Friday, but by the time Sunday rolls around there is a chance of snow showers in the morning forecast. Highs will barely make it into the 40s.

Greensboro, North Carolina, has a chance of snow showers Sunday morning, with high temperatures in the low 40s — more than 20 degrees cooler than they will be Friday afternoon.

For areas of the Northeast, that temperature changeover is even more abrupt. New York City goes from a high of 53 Saturday to a high of barely above freezing on Sunday.

Boston goes from a high in the low 50s on Saturday down more than 20 degrees the following day.

In Syracuse, New York, the drop is even more frigid, going from a high in the mid-40s Friday to the mid-teens on Sunday. The wind childd will be in the single digits.

The good news is that this cold blast will be temporary. Most areas begin to rebound next Tuesday. All locations east of the Mississippi River are looking at above average temperatures by next Thursday.

