Don Haskins Bad Bunny concert tickets are sky high

EL PASO, Texas - Bad Bunny is an internationally known pop star and rapper. On February 11, he will perform at that Don Haskins Center in El Paso. According to NBC, the artist had 9.1 billion streams across the world in 2021, putting him just behind the number one most streamed artist, Taylor Swift.

Bad Bunny is on his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, bringing him across all states, including four tour stops in Texas. His El Paso stop is at the Don Haskins Center at UTEP, which is a venue he is familiar with, performing once before in 2019.

When tickets for the concert went on sale, a UTEP Events staff member told ABC-7 they were available for as low as $61, and as high as $502. There are no longer any low-end tickets available, and those trying to buy tickets on the day of the concert would have to pay anywhere from $397 up to a whopping $6,000 per ticket. Those high price tickets are mostly due to resales, where someone buys a ticket for a lower price and attempts to sell it for a higher price for profit.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP students and found only one who was actually going to the concert. She, however, is only going because she is a bartender for the venue. Others complained about the prices.

"Oh I would've gone for sure, I definitely would've gone if I had free tickets," but they are just too pricey one student admitted. Another said, "yeah that would've been a cool thing to do yeah...I just know that they [the tickets] are pricey so I stayed away from that."

The well-known artist comes from Puerto Rico, where he released music on Soundcloud for many years. While gaining popularity, the artist was signed on to a label and has worked with music stars Drake, Cardi B, and more.