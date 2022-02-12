Authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with the shooting of a New Mexico State Police supervisor

MCINTOSH, New Mexico -- Authorities arrested the two suspects they say they had been searching for in connection to a shooting that injured a New Mexico State police supervisor.

Multiple units in the State police department executed a search warrant Saturday morning at a home in McIntosh, New Meixco, where they say they found 24-year-old Caleb Dustin Elledge and 22-year-old Alanna Martinez. Investigators determined the two were both suspects in the shooting of a New Mexico State police supervisor.

Alanna Martinez, 22

The shooting happened on the morning of February 11. Investigators say that a New Mexico State police supervisor attempted to speak with a male and female who had been acting suspiciously at a gas station. As the supervisor approached the car, the duo rammed the supervisor's squad car, and then sped off. The supervisor chased them down State Road 333 and was able to disable their vehicle. When the suspects left the car, a man shot at the supervisor and hit him. The supervisor was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico and is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators say that Elledge is the man that shot the gun. He was charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer; tampering with evidence; aggravated battery on a peace officer; possession of a firearm or a destructive device by a felon; and criminal damage to property. Martinez was charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

Police say that Elledge has a history of violent criminal activity that include assaults, shooting at a vehicle, and aggravated fleeing from law enforcement.