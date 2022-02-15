Hearing scheduled Wednesday for accused Walmart mass shooter

EL PASO, Texas - Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Patrick Crusius will go before United States District Judge David Guaderrama Wednesday after filing proposed scheduling orders for the murder trial of the August 2019 mass shootings at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Back on Jan. 18, 2022, the Judge ordered the parties to "meet and confer" and propose a joint scheduling order according to a memorandum filed in court on Jan. 15.

The document states the parties could not reach an agreement but will provide their "respective desired dates" during a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

The hearing is in person, but Crusius will not be in the court. A federal court filing shows he waived his right to appear.

The government's amended proposed scheduling order also filed today seeks to develop a timeline for resolving the case and operates under the assumption there will be a trial and a request for the death penalty.

Judge Guaderrama said during the Jan. 18 hearing that he wants both sides to come together and get all the pre-trial motions scheduled and concluded. He wants to start the trial in early 2023.