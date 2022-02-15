New monoclonal antibody treatment available in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces doctor is offering a brand new type of monoclonal antibody therapy to patients.

In December, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Evusheld, which is administered by injection. The drug is intended to prevent Covid-19 infections in immunocompromised people.

"It's really exciting," said Dr. Steven Acosta. "It's always nice to have as many tools as possible when you're fighting such an infectious disease."

If you'd like to make an appointment to receive the drug, you can call Acosta Medical Clinic at (575) 449-4549.