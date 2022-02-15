Oklahoma abortion providers see huge influx of Texas women

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Abortion providers in Oklahoma say they’re continuing to see a dramatic increase in women coming from Texas who want to terminate their pregnancies. Operators of two abortion clinics in Oklahoma said Tuesday that they’ve seen a huge influx in the number of women coming from Texas. Trust Women’s Co-Executive Director Rebecca Tong says the company’s Oklahoma City clinic went from seeing 12 Texas patients in August to 130 in September after Texas passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the U.S. in decades. An official with Planned Parenthood Great Plains says they went from seeing about 50 patients from Texas at their clinics in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in the fall of 2020 to more than 1,000 last year.