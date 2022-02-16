Balanced Big 12 set for last few weeks of regular season

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

With the Big 12 women’s basketball season coming down to its final few weeks, the conference championship race is one of the closest in over a decade. No. 6 Iowa State is currently in first place with a 10-2 conference record. The Cyclones won their only Big 12 regular-season crown in 2000, and have a huge week in front of them with games Wednesday at Texas and Saturday at home against Oklahoma, which is currently a game behind in the standings. Baylor is tied for second with Oklahoma. Kansas is two games back, and Texas is three behind. Baylor has won the last 11 Big 12 regular-season titles (2011-21), 10 of those outright. The Bears shared it with West Virginia in 2014.