Competitive job market forcing businesses to get creative

EL PASO, Texas -- Compared to what the job market looked like before the pandemic, workers now have a lot more leverage when it comes to finding a job, according to local experts. The shift is forcing employers to get creative in order to stand out, many developing a hands on approach for job candidates before the even apply.

Home Depot is one of those companies. The popular hardware chain is hosting a Virtual Career Day, giving applicants a chance to look at what "a day in the life" of a Home Depot employee looks like.

"This gives them a chance to talk directly to the leaders of the company," said Eric Schelling, vice president of Home Depot's Global Talent Acquisition. "They get talked to our leaders of our retail and supply chain and our corporate jobs, learn about our culture, about what career opportunities that we have that would be a fit for them."

Spokesperson for Workforce Solution Borderplex, Bianca Cervantes, said the hands on approach helps builds trust between the employer and potential employee.

Cervantes said WSB is seeing companies bump wages, some offering more flexible schedules, remote work and even childcare benefits in order to stand out in a competitive job market.

“The business model that we have is not working anymore and that model is focused on low wages, on low labor costs," she said. "So businesses are just going to have to adapt, and we are there for that specific purpose, we're there to help businesses adapt.”

This shift might be working. Across the country, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said more than 467,000 jobs were added last month which came as a surprise to many economic experts.

El Paso's unemployment rate sat at 4.7 percent in December of 2021, which is about one percent shy of pre-pandemic rates.

Schelling said Home Depot is looking to hiring 600 people here in El Paso.

Home's Depots Virtual Career Day is Wednesday, Feb. 16 and begins at 11 a.m. MNT and runs until 3 p.m. Participants can still sign up the day off. Click here to register.