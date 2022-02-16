Ex-Angels employee accused in Skaggs case doesn’t testify

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Defense attorneys have rested their case without the testimony of Eric Kay. He is the former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing the drugs that led to the overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. Federal prosecutors earlier called four major league players who testifed they received oxycodone pills from Kay. Closing arguments are set for Thursday. Kay faces drug distribution and drug conspiracy charges and a potentially lengthy sentence if convicted.