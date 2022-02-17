Austin to pay $10M to people hurt by police in 2020 protests

By ACACIA CORONADO

Associated Press/Report for America

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Austin City Council has approved paying a combined $10 million to two people injured when officers fired beanbag rounds into crowds during the 2020 social justice protests. The settlements are among the largest paid to people who were injured by police across the U.S. during massive protests that followed the killing of George Floyd. The largest of the Austin settlements gives $8 million to Justin Howell, who was 20 years old when police shot him with a beanbag round. Family members have said Howell suffered a cracked skull and brain damage and was left in critical condition for multiple days.