Modernization, expansion headed to Bridge of the Americas POE under $600 million in infrastructure funds

EL PASO, Texas – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) announced $600 million in funding for the modernization and expansion of the Bridge of the Americas Land Port of Entry in south-central El Paso.

The funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Congresswoman Escobar voted for on Nov. 5, 2021.

“The economic prosperity of El Paso and the strength of our national supply chain relies on the trade flowing across our outdated land ports of entry,” said Congresswoman Escobar.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the much-needed modernization and expansion of the Bridge of the Americas Land Port of Entry will be fully funded. I look forward to working closely with the General Services Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and community partners and stakeholders in our binational region to ensure this project creates good-paying jobs, promotes economic growth and development, and reduces air pollution in the borderland,” said Congresswoman Escobar.