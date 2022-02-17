Shiffrin responds to those ‘who have so much apparent hate’

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has responded via Twitter to people she says “have so much apparent hate.” Shiffrin had wondered aloud about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way after she skied off course for the third time at the Beijing Olympics. And she went on Twitter hours later to post what seemed to be a series of comments she might have seen on social media in reaction to her fall in the Alpine combined. That followed similar mistakes in the giant slalom and slalom last week. The 26-year-old American won two golds and a silver at past Olympics but her best result in China was ninth place in the super-G.