Trump and his children may be deposed by New York attorney general, judge rules
By Tierney Sneed
Former President Donald Trump, as well his children Ivanka and Donald, Jr,. must sit for depositions in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation, a New York judge ruled Thursday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments
4 Comments
Get all the traitors and grifters.
The only traitors and grifters are the lifelong politicians in DC and morons like you who support them.
Get all you Communists and losers.
Puddin’ pudd should be on the list of traitors as well as the deMORONS and libTARDS… JUST LIKE YOU CH.I.T FOR BRAINS Charlie 🖕