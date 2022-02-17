Skip to Content
Trump and his children may be deposed by New York attorney general, judge rules

By Tierney Sneed

Former President Donald Trump, as well his children Ivanka and Donald, Jr,. must sit for depositions in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation, a New York judge ruled Thursday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

