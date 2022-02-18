Almost half of mail-in ballots rejected in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County elections administrator Lisa Wise says that as of February 16th, almost half of the mail ballots sent to voters were rejected under the new changes to the voter election code.

"Of the 4,892 mailed out, 355 out of the 727 ballots returned have been rejected so far. That is 48% of the ballots that have been returned. The vote by mail ballots are being rejected at a high rate because voters are either placing incorrect or omitting voter identifier information on the carrier envelope," said Wise.

Wise went on to say this is a new requirement as a result of the SB1 changes to the Election Code.