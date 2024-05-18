A weekend of heat and breezes

Good morning and happy Saturday! Today's high is set to reach 97 degrees, with Las Cruces expecting 94 degrees, just shy of the 2020 record of 100 degrees in El Paso.

Get ready for a scorching weekend ahead.

Saturday will see mid-90s temperatures with light breezes, while Sunday brings stronger winds of 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph from the west to southwest.

Expect hot, dry, and breezy conditions through Monday.

Stay cool and hydrated as we endure this sizzling weekend.