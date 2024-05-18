Las Vegas tourism authority sponsoring each Aces player for $100K in 2024 and 2025
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is providing a $100,000 annual sponsorship to each Aces player for this season and 2025. The sponsorship is higher than the earnings of six Aces players, according to Spotrac. The sponsorship does not violate the WNBA’s salary cap because the authority did not orchestrate the sponsorship with the club. But other teams are likely to raise questions about the fairness of the sponsorship and whether it violates the spirit of the cap rules.