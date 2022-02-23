A potential return to in-person jury trials in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Liberty hall was specially designed to gather all potential jurors in the Borderland, before selected jurors move on to fulfill their civic duty and sit on a trial.

But the pandemic forced liberty hall to close its doors the day the first covid case was detected in El Paso.

Jury trials came to a screeching halt, that is, until recently.

Liberty hall is scheduled to reopen in the coming weeks, refurbished to meet the high tech needs of trials moving forward, during, and post-pandemic.

"This is a very crucial component of our facility. The space is like none other in El Paso county, other than maybe the coliseum. Because we call in so many people at one time," said Judge Ana Perez, with the 41st District Court.