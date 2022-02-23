Windy and dusty day expected- ABC-7 First Alert continues for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas - Yet another windy day is expected here across the Borderland. From the foothills of the Franklin Mountains on the west side, the winds were seen, heard, and felt by 10 AM. The National Weather Service Office in El Paso has issued several watches and advisories for our area. They are listed below:

High Wind Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM for El Paso, Dona Ana counties and west to the NM state line. Also, for areas north, including Truth or Consequences, Silver City, and the areas in between. This warning is for sustained southwest winds from 35-45 mph, with possible 60 mph gusts.

Wind Advisory from 10 AM to 11 PM for Eastern El Paso county, western Otero county, and the Sacramento mountains. This advisory is for sustained southwest winds from 25-35 mph and possible gusts up to 50 mph.

As of 10 AM this morning, there are no Blowing Dust Advisories for the area, but that will likely change due to the projection of the winds (southwesterly winds pick up sand and dust from the sandy areas in Mexico).

Drive safely, with two hands on the wheel at all times. Be careful when opening car doors. Make sure your loose items are secured. Wear sunglasses and masks to protect your eyes, nose, and mouth from blowing dust. Take that allergy medicine!

