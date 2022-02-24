How El Pasoans are reacting to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

EL PASO, Texas – Russia's attack on Ukraine has left many El Pasoans feeling confused.

"It's just like really like hard to like understand what's going on and why it's going on," UTEP student Anahi Garcia said.

"I'm not super familiar with what's going on over there," Dyllan Kring said.

There's a mix of confusion and concern about the unforeseen consequences.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine signals that Vladimir Putin fundamentally rejects the orders of the international system," said UTEP Political Science Professor Charles Boehmer. "That would include the way the global economy operates."

Boehmer says it will affect some staples.

"It will have some effect overall on gasoline prices as we can expect that if there's some disruption in the supply it is going to of course make it more expensive with the demand," said Boehmer.

Ultimately he says it's a dire situation for everyone involved.

"For the most part, it looks like a pretty pessimistic situation where most actors most involved in this would be losers including American consumers if prices go higher," Boehmer said.

"Honestly between work and school I had no idea about it you know until I picked up my phone and I got my notifications and it was just shocking to me," said Jackie Nunez.