Borderland musicians honor female composers in Baroque era

EL PASO AND LAS CRUCES - Ahead of Women's History Month, Borderland musicians celebrate female composers from the Baroque era with two concerts this weekend.

Camera Del Sol is hosting "Music by Baroque Women" on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Woman's Club of El Paso on Mesa Street and on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church on Boutz Road at 3 p.m. in Las Cruces.

"Four hundred years ago, there were women writing music," said Heather Dials, who is singing in the concert. "I don't think we think of that. But women were active, even back then."

The concert on Friday night in El Paso will be $20 for general admission; however, students can get in for free. Saturday's concert will be free for everyone who attends.