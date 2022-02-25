Man shot in Dona Ana County, airlifted to El Paso’s UMC; 3 teenagers taken into custody

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies tell ABC-7 a man was found with a gunshot wound around 2 p.m.

A witness called the sheriff to report a traffic collision at Windmill East of Del Rey Boulevard in Dona Ana County.

When deputies arrived they found the man had been shot. He was able to identify three juveniles as the aggressors who were then taken into custody.

The man was airlifted to El Paso's UMC for treatment, his condition and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Sheriff deputies continue their investigation into what led to the shooting and the relationship between the teenagers that range in age from 13 to 17.

